PM Satisfied with Progress in Mt Salem ZOSO

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, says the joint forces in Mount Salem have presented a satisfactory report to the National Security Council about the first 10 days of the zone of special operations in the community.

Mr. Holness this afternoon updated the House of Representatives about developments in the zone. He commended the professionalism of the security forces, adding that residents of Mount Salem now feel safer.

The Prime Minister once again defended the declaration of Mount Salem as the first Zone. He says, over the past three years, the community has seen an increase in murders.

Mr. Holness says social intervention work has started in the zone with over 14-hundred people accessing public services.

Mr. Holness says the zone of special operations has shown that law enforcement can do their job without breaching human rights.

