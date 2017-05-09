PM to Make a Statement on Highway Land Row

Amid growing public outrage over the non-valuation of 1200 acres of land given to the Chinese developers of the North-South link of Highway 2000, Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, is to make a statement ‘as early as tomorrow’.

This, after Contractor General, Dirk Harrison, says he’ll be intensifying his probe into the multi-billion dollar North-South Highway contract between the government and China Harbour Engineering Company, (CHEC).

Public concerns have been mounting following a revelation by the National Road Operating and Constructing Company, NROCC, in Parliament last week that the 1200 acres of state lands, including prime real estate at Mammee Bay and Caymanas, were not valuated.

In 2012, then Transport and Works Minister, Dr. Omar Davies, signed a 50-year concession agreement with CHEC for the construction of the highway.

At the time, he talked up the project to Parliament and proceeded, despite concerns raised by then Contractor General, Greg Christie.

The 1200 acres of land represents the government’s investment in lieu of cash. But without a valuation, it’s uncertain if the government got value for money on the deal.

Speaking with Nationwide News today, Minister Without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth, Dr. Horace Chang, says the Urban Development Corporation, UDC, has the valuations for the land given to the Chinese developers.

He says Prime Minister Holness will make a statement on the matter.

In the meantime, Dr. Chang is seeking to allay concerns about the viability of the East-West section of the Highway.

NROCC’s Managing Director, Ivan Anderson, revealed at last week’s meeting of Parliament’s Public Administration and Appropriations Committee, (PAAC) that it would take at least another 20 years before the North-South Highway would make a profit.

Mr. Anderson told the PAAC that CHEC is currently spending approximately USD$30-million in debt servicing per annum on the highway.

But he says it’s generating revenues of only USD$18-million per year, meaning it’s spending almost twice as much as it’s earning on it.

Dr. Chang, while admitting some sections of the highway will not immediately turn a profit, says he expects the development to be profitable over time.

The North-South Highway runs from Caymanas in St Catherine to Mammee Bay in St Ann. It’s significantly cut travel time.

Meanwhile, former Contractor General, Greg Christie, says the admission that the US-multi-million dollar North-South Highway deal is not commercially viable is an example of what happens when an anti-corruption agency is blocked from ensuring transparency.

The admission that the project is not commercially viable was reportedly made in 2012 to the Office of the Contractor General, OCG, by Managing Director of NROCC, Ivan Anderson.

Mr. Christie made his comment on Twitter today.

Former Transport and Works Minister, Dr. Omar Davies, is quoted in the online edition of the Gleaner today as saying that prior to the deal being inked in 2012 it was the job of the Ministry of Finance to do the valuation of lands being provided to Chinese developers.

In 2012, Dr. Peter Phillips was Finance Minister. He’s now President of the Opposition People’s National Party.

Dr. Davies is further quoted as saying there was some valuation but he does not know if all the different parcels of the land were valued.

In 2012, Davies signed off on the deal in his capacity as Transport and Works Minister.

Mr. Christie and Dr. Davies clashed in 2012 when Davies and the former Simpson Miller administration took the OCG to court.

The court action had the effect of blocking the OCG from monitoring the pre-contractual phase of the project.

However, in February 2013, the Supreme Court threw out the motion that was filed by Dr. Davies and the then government.

They were seeking leave to challenge the powers of the Contractor General before the Judicial Review Court.

The clash between Mr. Christie and Dr. Davies stemmed from the Minister’s decision to establish an Oversight Panel to oversee three major government projects.

The Contractor General had accused the government of trying to bypass his office and threatened to take legal action against members of the three-man panel if they refused to supply him with reports on its activities.

–30–