PM to Meet with Taxi Operators to Seek Help in Crime Fight

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says he’ll be meeting with taxi operators today to seek their help in the fight against crime.

Mr. Holness has announced a zero tolerance approach to enforcing the laws governing the public transportation sector.

Taxis must remove all tints from their windows by today.

Mr. Holness was speaking with the family of 15 year old Shineka Gray on the weekend.

Shineka’s decomposing body was found in bushes in St. James two Wednesday’s ago – three days after she was reported missing.

One of the men charged for her murder is a taxi driver.

31-year-old taxi driver, Gregory Roberts otherwise called ‘driver’ and 21-year-old Mario Morrison otherwise called ‘Speshy’ were charged with murder on Friday.

They remain in police custody.

They’re scheduled to appear in the St. James parish court on Thursday. Shineka was last seen at a taxi stand in Montego Bay.

She was reportedly on her way home from a funeral.

Meanwhile, taxi group TODSS, is urging all Public Transport Operators not to withdraw service or take part in any demonstration today.

This in light of the government’s zero tolerance approach regarding the tinting of public passenger vehicles, PPVs.

TODDS says it’s aware of the concerns in the wake of recent comments which suggest that public transport operators are involved in criminal activities.

Chairman of TODDS, Egeton Newman, says his group is awaiting today’s meeting, scheduled for 9:30 AM.

He says the meeting will allow taxi operators to get some clarity on the statements.

Mr. Newman says he’s also aware that police and Transport Authority personnel have already begun removing tints from vehicles ahead of the time proposed by Prime Minister Holness.

He’s urging the security forces not to disrupt the good relationship it has with PPV operators.

