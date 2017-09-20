PM Urges JCF to Treat Sexual Harassment Claims Proactively

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, is calling on the Jamaica Constabulary Force, JCF, to be more proactive in addressing allegations of sexual harassment in the organization.

He made the call in an interview on Cliff Hughes Online this morning.

Prime Minister Holness today refused to say whether he’s satisfied with the performance of Police Commissioner, George Quallo. But he expressed his government’s support for the under pressure Commissioner while demanding greater accountability within the JCF.

Prime Minister Holness says he’s discussed the matter of sexual harassment in the Force with Commissioner Quallo. He says it’s important that the JCF addresses the allegations in a proactive manner.

It comes as some rank and file members of the Force have alleged that their seniors demand sex from them on a daily basis.

They say refusing the demands affect their prospects for promotions.

Mr. Holness is also calling on the JCF to better address staff welfare.

He says the welfare of officers is to be part of the duties of the leadership of the Force according to the new law being drafted to help transform the organization.

The Prime Minister was asked twice if he’s satisfied with the performance of Commissioner Quallo.

On both occasions, he dodged answering that specific question, offering this response instead.

Mr. Holness called on the leadership of the JCF to hold its members accountable.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Holness also disclosed that a new zone of special operations will be declared ‘shortly’.

