Prime Minister Andrew Holness is welcoming the opening of the newly expanded Marcus Garvey Drive in St. Andrew.

Mr. Holness last evening officially opened the thoroughfare which was worked on by China Harbour Engineering Company, CHEC. He lauded the quality of work on the road. He also took a jab at Opposition Member of Parliament, Peter Bunting, who recently criticized Chinese investment in Jamaica.

Mr. Holness says the work on the roadway was overdue.

