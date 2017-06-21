PNP Accuses NERHA of Political Victimization

The Opposition, Peoples National Party, is accusing the Board of the North East Regional Health Authority, NERHA, of political victimization.

Opposition Spokesman for Health, Horace Dalley, in a statement yesterday, accused the board of operating as an Executive Board.

He says it’s constantly interfering in the day-to-day operations of the entities in the region with wanton disregard for good governance.

Mr. Dalley also accuses NERHA Chairman, Tyrone Robinson, of acting like an Executive Chairman and giving operational instructions rather than policy oversight and guidance.

He’s alleging that the board, on the recommendation of its human resource subcommittee, has moved to not renew the contracts of workers who’re suspected to be PNP supporters.

Mr. Dalley is further alleging that many of the workers of NERHA who’re on one-year contracts have not had their contracts renewed, despite positive performance evaluations.

He says it’s the view of the Opposition that the NERHA has very competent and committed management, medical and technical staff to adequately preside over the affairs of the region.

However, he says based on the PNP’s assessment of the current situation, the board of NERHA is way out of its depth and cannot adequately and impartially carry out the mandate of the Health Authority Act.

