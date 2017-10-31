PNP Blames Vote-Buying for SE St Mary Loss

The Opposition People’s National Party, PNP, is attributing its loss in South East St. Mary yesterday to vote-buying by the governing, Jamaica Labour Party.

Deputy General Secretary of the PNP, Basil Waite, says he’s certain that was the major factor behind the defeat.

He says the party was outspent by the JLP on the ground.

He says there are other factors that contributed to the loss, including some supporters feeling neglected by constituency leaders.

Mr. Waite says the controversy surrounding the nationality of the candidate, Dr. Shane Alexis, was not a major issue.

The Deputy General Secretary says he accepts that the party has some work to do to rebuild.

