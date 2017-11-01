Search
PNP Chairman Accuses JLP of Intimidation & Vote Buying in SE St Mary

Chairman of the Opposition People’s National Party, PNP, Fitz Jackson is blaming the party’s loss in the South East St. Mary by election on political intimidation and vote buying.

Mr. Jackson says there were droves of ‘thug-looking’ people clad in the green clothing– the colour associated with the JLP.

He says there were a number of what he calls ‘mobile dispensary facilities’ from which persons were collecting money.

In the meantime, Mr. Jackson says the party will be doing a comprehensive review of how it communicates with the Jamaican electorate.

