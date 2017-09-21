PNP Condemns Cop’s Killing

The Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) is also condemning the killing of Constable Nicaldo Green.

The PNP’s General Secretary, Julian Robinson, is also the Member of Parliament for South East St. Andrew, the constituency in which Constable Green worked.

Mr. Robinson says although Constable Green was only with the Stadium Police for five months he made a positive impression on the community.

He says he visited the station today to convey his condolences.

In a statement today, he says attacks of this nature on personnel or institutions of law and order are worrisome signs.

He’s also urging the police to ensure they apprehend the killers, adding that the society must bring an end to what he describes as ‘the wave of criminal activity’ affecting the country.

