PNP Considering Changes to Candidate Selection Process

Jul 31, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

PNP General Secretary, Julian Robinson, says there could be changes to the party’s candidate selection process in light of the contentious decision to allow Mrs. Brown Burke to enter the race for South West St. Andrew.

Mr. Robinson believes the right decision was taken to have a selection conference. He says the process in South West St. Andrew was endorsed by the executive of the party.

Mr. Robinson rejected any assertion that Mrs. Smith Facey, was unfairly treated in the process.

Julian Robinson was speaking with the journalists after yesterday’s selection conference in South West St. Andrew.

