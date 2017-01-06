PNP Councillor Dies Suddenly

The Councillor for the Greater Portmore North Division, the PNP’s Michael Edwards has died.

Edwards died last night.

General Secretary of the PNP, Julian Robinson says the death of Councillor Edwards has shocked the party.

He’s describing Edwards as a strong performer in his Division.

Mr. Robinson says Councillor Edwards has served the Greater Portmore North Division since 2007.

He secured the division for the party in the November 28 Local Government elections by defeating the JLP’s Ann Lewis.

He won by over 1600 votes.

–30–