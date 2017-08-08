PNP Delegation Heads to China

A delegation from the Opposition People’s National Party will leave the island today for an official ten-day visit to the People’s Republic of China.

PNP General Secretary Julian Robinson says the visit is on the invitation of the Communist Party of China, head-quartered in Beijing. The CPC is the founding and ruling political party in China.

A statement from the party says the delegation will be exposed to key development programmes China employed in opening up the country’s economy and facilitating its push towards a strong and sustainable market-driven system.

The PNP says it’s interested in how the CPC gives expression to the voices of the country’s youth and the evolving role of women in China’s body politics.

The PNP says it will also take note of policies and plans in China’s education system that could benefit Jamaica.

The delegation will include Deputy General Secretary, Senator Wensworth Skeffery, Regional Chairman and Member of Parliament Mikael Phillips, General Secretary of the PNP Youth Organisation, Cammaleta Harrison, newly elected Patriots President, Omar Newell and Councillor Andria Dehaney representing the Women’s Movement.

