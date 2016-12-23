PNP ‘Gravely Concerned’ About Change of Agency Bosses

The Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) is accusing the governing Jamaica Labour Party of removing a number of professionals from critical government agencies, and replacing them with its political activists.

It says it’s a ‘worrying trend’ which started since the JLP assumed in February.

Today, it’s drawing particular attention to the termination of contracts of three persons who worked in agencies which fall under the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, headed by Dr. Andrew Wheatley.

Opposition Spokesman on Information and the Knowledge Economy, Julian Robinson, says he has ‘grave concern’ about the changes in the leadership in these agencies.

The Universal Service Fund is now headed by Suzette Buchanan.

Ms. Buchanan unsuccessfully contested the St. Catherine East Central constituency in the 2011 General elections on a JLP ticket.

She was beaten by the PNP’s Arnaldo Brown.

Mr. Robinson says the men who were replaced in the three agencies he’s identified, brought years of experience and expertise to the posts they occupied.

He says their removal will have a negative impact on the government’s plan to use Information Communication Technology, ICT, as a tool for public sector transformation.

-30-