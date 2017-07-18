PNP Lawyers Preparing to Take Trafigura Case to UK Privy Council

Nationwide News understands that the Attorneys for the PNP bigwigs involved in the Trafigura corruption hearing have filed a notice of intention to challenge the ruling of the Court of Appeal in the UK-based Privy Council.

Last month, the high ranking PNP members suffered a blow when the Appeal Court dismissed their application to overturn a Supreme Court ruling that they must testify in open court.

Sources close to the legal team told our news center that the notice of intention to head to the Privy Council was filed within the 14-day deadline.

The Appeal Court in Jamaica said it cannot accept arguments by Attorneys for the PNP members that their clients should not testify in open court.

This, as Section 20 of the Mutual Assistance Criminal Matters Act, MACMA, is subject to the principle of open court justice.

MACMA is the law under which Dutch Prosecutors want to question the prominent PNP members about the controversial donation which was made to the governing party in 2006.

The Court also said the Jamaican public has a legitimate interest in finding out whether a Jamaican public official was bribed by Trafigura.

Dutch prosecutors want answers from former PNP President Portia Simpson Miller, Chairman Robert Pickersgill, former Information Minister, Colin Campbell, former Energy Minister Phillip Paulwell and businessman, Norton Hinds.

— 30 —