Search
Home Evening News PNP Leadership Status Quo Remains in Place
PNP Leaders

PNP Leadership Status Quo Remains in Place

Jul 07, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

PNP President, Dr. Peter Phillips and his four Vice Presidents, are to be returned unopposed at the party’s 79th annual conference in September.

A statement this afternoon from the PNP says nomination period has closed and there were no other nominees.

The PNP says its Executive Committee had ratified the nomination period for Monday June 26, until midday today.

It says, at the close of the nomination period, Dr. Phillips is the only nominee for President.

Incumbents – Dr. Fenton Ferguson, Dr. Angela Brown-Burke, Dr. Wykeham McNeill and Noel Arscott are to be returned as Vice Presidents.

— 30 —

Previous PostPrisoners ARE Recording Behind Bars, says Montague

Related articles

falmouth-peir

Three Major Cruise Liners Pulling Out of Falmouth Pier

Jul 07, 2017

Court Books

Dean Jones Takes Stand in Election Petition Trial Against Him

Jul 07, 2017

don-wehby

Govt Senator says Private Sector Groups Backing Special Zones Bill

Jul 07, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History