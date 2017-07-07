PNP Leadership Status Quo Remains in Place

PNP President, Dr. Peter Phillips and his four Vice Presidents, are to be returned unopposed at the party’s 79th annual conference in September.

A statement this afternoon from the PNP says nomination period has closed and there were no other nominees.

The PNP says its Executive Committee had ratified the nomination period for Monday June 26, until midday today.

It says, at the close of the nomination period, Dr. Phillips is the only nominee for President.

Incumbents – Dr. Fenton Ferguson, Dr. Angela Brown-Burke, Dr. Wykeham McNeill and Noel Arscott are to be returned as Vice Presidents.

