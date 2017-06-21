PNP Mourns Passing of Stalwart, Carlyle Dunkley

The People’s National Party is expressing sadness at the passing of former government Minister and trade unionist, Carlyle Dunkley.

Opposition Leader, Dr. Peter Phillips says for over four decades, Mr. Dunkley served the people of Jamaica with distinction and commitment.

He notes that Mr. Dunkley was a leading member of Michael Manley’s negotiating team, which won landmark benefits for the sugar workers in the historic 1959 agreement and for bauxite workers that same year.

His leadership in the labour movement climaxed with his well-deserved appointment as President of the National Workers Union and of the Caribbean Bauxite Mine & Metal Workers Federation.

Dr Phillips notes that Mr. Dunkley’s outstanding record of service to the workers of Jamaica led to his nomination to the Senate, where he was elevated to the position of Deputy President.

He was then appointed as a member of the cabinet in 1978 with responsibility for Public Utilities & Transport.

Over time he would also be given portfolio responsibility for National Security, Education, Mining, Industry & Commerce and Tourism.

He also served as Jamaica’s Ambassador to Cuba and Special Envoy to CARICOM and the Association of Caribbean States.

Mr. Dunkley was conferred with the Order of Jamaica in 1991.

The PNP is sending condolences go to his widow, Phyllis, sons Graham and Stephen, grandchildren, Jacob and Chelsea and other members of the family.

–30–