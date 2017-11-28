Search
PNP NEC Approves Decision to Challenge NIDS BIll

Nov 28, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

The People’s National Party, PNP’s, National Executive Council, NEC, has approved a decision by Opposition Leader Dr. Peter Phillips to mount a legal challenge against the National Identification System (NIDS) bill.

Chairman of the People’s National Party, Fitz Jackson, says the Opposition’s case will seek to establish if constitutional breaches have occurred.

The PNP had its second bi-annual NEC meeting on Sunday in Manchester. The Controversial NIDS legislation intends to establish a database of all Jamaican citizens and will involve the issuance of a unique, lifelong National Identification Number to every person.

Mr. Jackson argues that the party will be unrelenting in its call for the legislation to be withdrawn.

