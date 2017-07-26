Search
Home Evening News ‘PNP Not Stifling Free Speech!’ – Robinson Defends Controversial Resoultion
IMG-20170722-WA0021

‘PNP Not Stifling Free Speech!’ – Robinson Defends Controversial Resoultion

Jul 26, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

General Secretary of the People’s National Party, Julian Robinson, says the party is not trying to ‘stifle’ the speech of its members who disapprove of or are critical of developments in the party.

He’s reacting to criticisms of the PNP following the party’s National Executive Council meeting on the weekend.

A draft resolution was circulated at the NEC’s meeting proposing to punish party members who speak out about what’s described as ‘internal party matters’ in the public domain without receiving permission from the General Secretary.

Mr. Robinson says the resolution was not crafted by the leadership of the party.

He says there was ‘extensive discussion’ on the resolution.

He says the party is not trying to muzzle its members.

Robinson says it’s ‘unfortunate’ how the draft resolution was placed in the public domain, claiming it was ‘leaked’.

He says the impression was given that it came from the leadership of the party. Mr. Robinson says ‘no context’ was provided in the leaking of the draft resolution.

—30—

Previous PostTransport Minister Intervenes into Bus Man-Loader Man Tensions

Related articles

Court Books

Govt to Push Ahead with Amendments to Gun Court Act to Allow Trial by Judge Alone

Jul 26, 2017

Ian Allen/Photographer Port Henderson Road(Back Road) *** Local Caption *** Ian Allen/Photographer During the days the 'Back Road' in Port Henderson St Catherine appears peaceful and calm but come dusk the 'Ladies of the Night" take over.

Cops Crack Down on Back Road

Jul 26, 2017

Arrest Handcuffs

Westmoreland Police Reap Rewards in Pursuit of Most Wanted

Jul 26, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History