Search
Home Latest_MA PNP Patriots Calls for Transparency in St Mary Road Work Programme

PNP Patriots Calls for Transparency in St Mary Road Work Programme

Sep 18, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

The PNP Patriots, the young professional arm of the People’s National Party, is calling for transparency in the award of road work in St. Mary, in particular, South East St. Mary.

The Patriots says the recent announcement by Prime Minister Andrew Holness that more than $600-million is to be spent in St. Mary is eerily similar to the de-bushing programme launched prior to the November 2016 Local Government election.

The Patriots says it joins the call for the establishment of a monitoring mechanism to ensure the works are implemented void of corruption.

The Patriots says it will also join the Party in resisting any attempt by the JLP administration to use taxpayers’ funds to corrupt the outcome of the South East St Mary by-election.

However, amid the calls for transparency the Patriots ssay they welcome the road work in memory of the former South East St. Mary MP Dr. Winston Green.

–30–

Previous PostFarewell 'Aunt V' - World's Oldest Living Person Dies

Related articles

Jacqueline Beckford-Henriques Named Univ’ of Waterloo Head Coach

Sep 18, 2017

JFF President Promises Premier League will Begin Next Weekend

Sep 18, 2017

‘Say No to BUY-Election’ – Phillips

Sep 18, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS