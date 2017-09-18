PNP Patriots Calls for Transparency in St Mary Road Work Programme

The PNP Patriots, the young professional arm of the People’s National Party, is calling for transparency in the award of road work in St. Mary, in particular, South East St. Mary.

The Patriots says the recent announcement by Prime Minister Andrew Holness that more than $600-million is to be spent in St. Mary is eerily similar to the de-bushing programme launched prior to the November 2016 Local Government election.

The Patriots says it joins the call for the establishment of a monitoring mechanism to ensure the works are implemented void of corruption.

The Patriots says it will also join the Party in resisting any attempt by the JLP administration to use taxpayers’ funds to corrupt the outcome of the South East St Mary by-election.

However, amid the calls for transparency the Patriots ssay they welcome the road work in memory of the former South East St. Mary MP Dr. Winston Green.

–30–