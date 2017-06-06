Search
Home Evening News PNP says attack on Councillor Karl Blake and his political secretary, Maxine Simpson is ‘reprehensible’.
Gun-Attack

PNP says attack on Councillor Karl Blake and his political secretary, Maxine Simpson is ‘reprehensible’.

Jun 06, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

The People’s National Party is condemning the gun attack on Councillor Blake and Ms. Simpson as a reprehensible act of violence.

It says it’s saddened by the incident.

The PNP says it’s imploring the security forces to conduct a thorough investigation to apprehend those responsible for the vicious crime.

It’s also expressing condolences Ms. Simpson’s family, relatives and friends.

The party is also wishing Councillor Blake a speedy and full recovery.

In the meantime, the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation is also condemning the incident.

In a statement today, it says it registers utter disgust at the brutal and wanton act of cruelty by gunmen.

It’s urging all Jamaicans to play their role in the fight against crime.

Previous PostLobbying to succeed Portia Simpson-Miller as MP in South West St. Andrew may have turned deadly.

Related articles

Gibson McCook Relays

A book on the history of the Gibson/McCook relays to be launched on Friday.

Jun 07, 2017

cricket-team

All-rounder Rovman Powell only Jamaican named in the West Indies squad for upcoming ODIs.

Jun 07, 2017

Cricket

West Indies captain credits bowlers for series white wash of Afghanistan.

Jun 07, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History