PNP says attack on Councillor Karl Blake and his political secretary, Maxine Simpson is ‘reprehensible’.

The People’s National Party is condemning the gun attack on Councillor Blake and Ms. Simpson as a reprehensible act of violence.

It says it’s saddened by the incident.

The PNP says it’s imploring the security forces to conduct a thorough investigation to apprehend those responsible for the vicious crime.

It’s also expressing condolences Ms. Simpson’s family, relatives and friends.

The party is also wishing Councillor Blake a speedy and full recovery.

In the meantime, the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation is also condemning the incident.

In a statement today, it says it registers utter disgust at the brutal and wanton act of cruelty by gunmen.

It’s urging all Jamaicans to play their role in the fight against crime.