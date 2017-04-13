PNP Seeks South St Andrew By-Election

Nationwide News understands that the Opposition People’s National Party has asked Prime Minister, Andrew Holness to give a written undertaking on the calling of a by-election in South St. Andrew.

This, to facilitate Senator Mark Golding’s transition to the House of Representatives.

South St. Andrew is currently represented by Dr. Omar Davies, who’s signaled he’s ready to step away from representational politics.

Our sources say newly-installed Opposition Leader, Dr. Peter Phillips, wants to appoint Senator Golding as his Spokesman on Finance.

The constitution requires that the Finance Minister be a Member of the House of Representatives.

And so, it would be prudent for his or her opposition counterpart, to sit in the same chamber.

PNP General Secretary, Julian Robinson, this afternoon confirmed that Dr. Phillips asked the Prime Minister to indicate whether he’s prepared to call a by-election in South St. Andrew soon.

Last year, Senator Golding won a run-off against former PNP General Secretary, Colin Campbell, for the chairmanship of the PNP organisation in South St. Andrew.

Mr. Golding is currently Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate.

