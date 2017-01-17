Search
PNP to Give Portia Departure Update Soon

Jan 16, 2017

PNP General Secretary, Julian Robinson, says the party will soon provide an update on party president Portia Simpson Miller’s timetable for departure.

Mrs. Simpson Miller told the final meeting of the PNP’s NEC for 2016 that she will not seek re-election as President at the PNP annual conference in September.

Mr. Robinson says he’s not aware of any change to Mrs. Simpson Miller’s plan not to seek re-election as PNP President.

The PNP had indicated that early in the new year a timeline would be announced for Mrs. Simpson Miller’s departure.

Mr. Robinson says he cannot name a specific date now.

