Trafigura - Houston office scenes and executive portraits

PNP To Know Trafigura Decision on April 28

PNP President, Portia Simpson-Miller, and other senior party members will know on April 28 whether they’ll have to testify in open court about the $31-million contribution from Dutch company, Trafigura Beheer.

The Appeal Court this afternoon reserved judgement until that date.

This morning, Senior Prosecutor, Andrea Martin-Swaby, continued her arguments before the Appellate judges.

She pressed the case for the testimony from the PNP politicians to be heard in open Court.

Mrs. Martin-Swaby argued that the principle of open justice is one of the foundations of Jamaica’s judicial process.

She also argued that this principle is enshrined in the Constitution.

Court of Appeal President, Dennis Morrison, Justices Patrick Brooks and Hillary Phillips are considering the issue of whether the PNP politicians are to testify in open court.

