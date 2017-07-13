PNP Turning Up Pressure on Govt Over Shaw’s Phone Bill Fiasco

There are signs the Opposition will be ratcheting up the pressure on the Finance Minister and the Holness administration today.

The Opposition has called a press briefing for later this morning to discuss what it describes as a range of corruption issues, including the abuse and misuse of telephone privileges.

The PNP is also promising to release new material it’s obtained through Access to Information.

The Opposition says it will also revisit the Office of the Contractor General’s report on the government’s controversial debushing and drain cleaning programme last year.

The press briefing is to be led by Opposition leader, Dr. Peter Phillips.

Meanwhile, the PNP Patriots are calling on Auditor General, Pamela Monroe Ellis, to launch a ‘comprehensive probe’ into Finance Minister, Audley Shaw’s, over 8 million dollar cell phone bill. The multi-million dollar charges were amassed over a year.

The Patriots are describing Minister Shaw’s bill as ‘an absolute atrocity’ and a ‘misuse’ of public funds.

They’re also accusing members of the Andrew Holness administration of using their status and privileges for personal gains.

The group says it’s become necessary for an investigation by the Auditor General. The Partriots say Shaw’s claims that he was unaware of the charges are ‘laughable’.

In the meantime, the JLP’s young professional group, Generation 2000, G2K, is calling on lawmakers to strengthen legislation that will give consumers better ability to manage their data usage.

G2K says many ordinary Jamaicans often complain of losing phone credit due to lack of controls by service providers for data and roaming charges.

G2K President, Stephen Edwards, says spikes in cell phone bills have plagued numerous Government representatives across administrations.

He’s praising the Prime Minister for what he calls ‘responsible leadership’ for closing the loophole. He says this will ensure that cell phone bill spikes are minimized.

