Search
Home Latest_MA PNP Turns Up Property Tax Pressure
PNP Property Tax Presser

PNP Turns Up Property Tax Pressure

Apr 05, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

The Opposition, People’s National Party, has intensified its criticism of the new property tax regime.

At a press conference yesterday, several spokespersons lamented the burden that will be placed on land owners who apply for tax relief.

Land owners are by law required to pay 75-percent of their property tax before they can be considered for a reprieve. But Dr. Phillips says applicants will have to pay interest on the amount that’s owing.

He says the move will result in increased operating costs to businesses.

This, he says will have a negative impact on critical sectors such as agriculture, tourism and business process outsourcing.

And, Opposition Senator, Mark Golding, expects applications for tax relief will increase.

Meanwhile, Opposition Spokesperson on Land, Sophia Fraser Binns is suggesting there’ll be a reduction in compliance from particular sectors under the new property tax regime.

According to members of the Opposition, the JLP-led administration should put a cap on the tax rate applied to the 2013 valuation.

–30–

Previous PostOCG Recommends DPP Explore Prosecuting Three former Jamaica 50 Employees

Related articles

Running-generic

JAAA Endorses Food For the Poor 5k

Apr 05, 2017

BOXING

Sakima Starts Favourite in Contender Curtain-Raiser

Apr 05, 2017

Lisa-Hanna-front-page_w445

Grange & Hanna Clash Over Allegations of ‘Culture of Extravagance’

Apr 05, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS