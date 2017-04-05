PNP Turns Up Property Tax Pressure

The Opposition, People’s National Party, has intensified its criticism of the new property tax regime.

At a press conference yesterday, several spokespersons lamented the burden that will be placed on land owners who apply for tax relief.

Land owners are by law required to pay 75-percent of their property tax before they can be considered for a reprieve. But Dr. Phillips says applicants will have to pay interest on the amount that’s owing.

He says the move will result in increased operating costs to businesses.

This, he says will have a negative impact on critical sectors such as agriculture, tourism and business process outsourcing.

And, Opposition Senator, Mark Golding, expects applications for tax relief will increase.

Meanwhile, Opposition Spokesperson on Land, Sophia Fraser Binns is suggesting there’ll be a reduction in compliance from particular sectors under the new property tax regime.

According to members of the Opposition, the JLP-led administration should put a cap on the tax rate applied to the 2013 valuation.

