Police Beef Up Security Downtown Following Shooting of ‘Livity’

May 01, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

The police say they’ve deployed additional resources to West Kingston following the shooting of Leighton ‘Livity’ Coke and a female companion on the weekend.

‘Livity’ is the brother of former Tivoli Gardens don, Christopher Dudus Coke, who’s serving a 23-year prison sentence in the United States for gun and drug trafficking, having been extradited in 2010.

Head of the Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, says the police are moving to calm tensions in the community.

The police say ‘Livity’ was ambushed and shot several times by gunmen at Hellshire Beach, in Portmore, St Catherine Saturday night.

The say a woman travelling with him was also shot multiple times. They were both taken to hospital where they remain in stable condition.

In the meantime, the police have also dismissed rumours that ‘Livity’ has died.

Superintendent Lindsay is appealing for calm while the police investigate the incident.

In May, 2012, ‘Livity’ was freed of gun-related charges in the Supreme Court.

He’d been on trial on allegations that he and other men fired on the security forces during a joint police/military operation to serve an arrest warrant on his brother in May, 2010.

