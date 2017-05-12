Search
Police Commissioner Clarifies 'Clean Slate' for Disciplinary Charges
ACP George Quallo. *** Local Caption *** ACP George Quallo.

Police Commissioner Clarifies ‘Clean Slate’ for Disciplinary Charges

May 12, 2017

Police Commissioner, George Quallo, is clarifying an order he gave on Monday, to withdraw minor disciplinary charges against members of the Constabulary Force older than a year.

The aim was to give policemen and women a clean slate.

There were concerns that the Commissioner was allowing indiscipline and corruption to go unchecked, in his attempts to boost morale among the Constabulary. But he says this is not the case.

Mr. Quallo says some of these minor infractions on the books for a very long time, had been holding policemen and women back from pursuing opportunities for advancement in the Force.



George Quallo, Police Commissioner was speaking on Nationwide This Morning.

