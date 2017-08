Police Commissioner George Quallo, says the JCF are still grappling with Jamaica’s “informer fi dead culture”.

The Commissioner was speaking at a Rotary Club of Kingston meeting at the Pegasus Hotel last week.

Commissioner Quallo cited an example of a recent murder where a witness refused to testify.

The Commissioner says information available to the JCF was that the witness was later gunned down by the perpetrators of the first murder.

