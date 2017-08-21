Police Commissioner Pivots on Controversial JCF Administrative Review

An under pressure Police Commissioner, George Quallo, appears to have made an about turn in his position following a public furor over the controversial JCF administrative review report into the 2010 West Kingston operation.

This, after indicating he was standing by it.

Commissioner Quallo now says he accepts the findings of West Kingston Commission of Enquiry. This seeming about turn would now bring his position in line with that of the government’s.

Last Thursday National Security Minister Robert Montague, said the government accepted the findings of the Sir David Simmons led Commission of Enquiry.

Days before, a senior member of the cabinet, Dr. Horace Chang, said the administration could not accept the police’s administrative review report.

That report cleared five JCF officers of misconduct and dereliction of duty for their actions during the May 2010 West Kingston operations which left more than 70 civilians dead.

By contrast, the Commission of Enquiry report was critical of the conduct of the JCF and the Jamaica Defence Force during the operation.

The country had been awaiting word from a meeting involving National Security Minister, Robert Montague and members of the Police High Command scheduled for last Friday.

The country’s chief constable, Commissioner George Quallo, was coming under increasing pressure from members of civil society and human rights advocates since the release of its administrative review report.

It’s findings have been deemed unacceptable with questions being raised about the methodology used to arrive at conclusions. But Commissioner Quallo said he was standing by the report despite the Public Defender, Arlene Harrison Henry calling for it to be withdrawn.

On Thursday, National Security Minister Robert Montague told journalists the government accepted the findings of the West Kingston Commission of Enquiry.

He said he’d be speaking with the JCF High Command regarding the report. The meeting happened on Saturday.

Now the Police Commissioner appears to be falling in line; singing from the same hymn sheet as the government.

In a statement on Saturday, the High Command noted that during the meeting Commissioner Quallo asserted that the Jamaica Constabulary Force, as an arm of the State, is in one accord with the government. He says the JCF accepts the report of the West Kingston Commission of Enquiry.

Commissioner Quallo says it must never be construed that the police and the state are not in unison. He says the JCF stands ready to accept full responsibility for its actions.

The Commissioner noted that the JCF acted on the recommendations of the Commission of Enquiry to carry out an administrative review and the report has been sent to the Police Services Commission.

In the meantime, Commissioner Quallo says, he’s started to implement some of the report’s recommendations.

These include the wearing of body cameras, specialized joint training in human and constitutional rights and meticulous keeping of records. He says the recording of ballistic signature of weapons in the JCF is almost complete.

And, Commissioner Quallo says the five police officers named by the Commission of Enquiry are no longer working in operational roles.

Last week Director of Jamaicans for Justice, Horace Levy, pointed out that one of the five officers cited by the Commission of Enquiry Report for dereliction of duty, Donovan Graham, had recently been assigned to head the Police Area One Division.

Commissioner Quallo explained that the Area Commander coordinates the deliverables of policing services on a regional level. He says it’s the Divisional Commander who’s the accountable officer for operational tasks.

Commissioner Quallo says he recognizes the concerns of the public and will not seek to diminish expectation of every human being to the right to life.

He’s reassuring the public that he along with the JCF team will work assiduously to rebuild public trust and confidence.

–30–