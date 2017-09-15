Police Commissioner Urges Victims of Sexual Harassment to Come Forward

Police Commissioner, George Quallo, is urging members of the constabulary who’ve been sexually harassed to come forward.

Speaking with Journalists today at the Ministry of National Security on Oxford Road, he said the JCF cannot operate on hear say.

The Commissioner was responding to reports by our news centre on claims by some members of the JCF that some of their seniors demand sex from them for promotion.

Commissioner Quallo has ordered a probe into the allegations.

National Security Minister, Robert Montague, told journalists today that he welcomes the probe.

