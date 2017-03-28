Search
Police Concerned about ‘Military-Grade Weapons’ Used Against Them

Mar 27, 2017

A member of the Police High Command is expressing concern about what he’s describing as ‘military-grade weapons’ criminals are now using against police.

He says the ’emergence’ of this type of warfare ‘borders on terrorism’.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Clifford Blake, made the comments following a grenade attack on members of the police force as they carried out an operation in Alexandra, St. Ann, last Friday.

He says the laws need to be adjusted to allow the police to fight back effectively.

ACP Blake, who’s in charge of the JCF’s Strategic Operations Portfolio, says criminals who use such weapons should serve long sentences.

The Jamaica Police Federation is condemning the grenade attack.

In a letter to the media yesterday, Chairman of the Federation, Sergeant Raymond Wilson, says Jamaica must accept that there’s an all out attack on the institution of law and order.

He says normal policing strategies can no longer be used.

In the meantime, ACP Blake says the police have identified a suspect in connection with a quadruple killing in Bath, Westmoreland two Sundays ago, on March 19.

He’s 26 year-old Sadan Lloyd Mullings, also called ‘Sadam’.

He say Mullings is on the police’s list of ‘high profile criminals’.

Mullings is also wanted in relation to last Friday’s grenade attack on the police in Alexandria, St. Ann.

In that incident, one police officer was injured and one suspect fatally shot. Mullings reportedly escaped.

