Police Conducting Comprehensive Review of Crime 2016 Stats

The Police High Command says it’s conducting a comprehensive review of the country’s crime statistics for last year.

The way forward will also be discussed in a series of meetings, scheduled for this week.

The Corporate Communication Unit of the Constabulary says 1,350 Jamaicans were murdered last year.

This represents an 11-percent increase compared to the previous year.

The Head of the CCU is Superintendent, Stephanie Lindsay.

Superintendent Lindsay says killings in four parishes contributed significantly to the 11-percent spike.

The CCU head says the review is intended to guide strategies going forward.

