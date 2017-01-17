Police Confident They’ve Dented Ski Mask Gang

The Police High Command is this afternoon warning criminal suspects not to attack the police when confronted.

The warning follows the killing of six men Saturday night in Goodwill, St. James.

They were killed after they reportedly engaged members of the security forces in a gun battle.

In a statement today, the High Command says it’s been briefed on the fatal shooting of six members of the ‘Ski Mask’ Gang, which operates in St. James.

The JCF says it’s committed to the arrest of criminal suspects and allowing them to go before a court of law.

The High Command says last year, more than 1,400 persons were taken into custody for breaches of the Firearms Act.

Approximately 850 were arrested for illegal possession of firearms and close to 600 for illegal possession of ammunition.

The JCF says another incident in St. Andrew on Saturday strongly underscores the intent of the police not to kill, unless they’re forced to do so.

In that incident in Cherry Gardens, St. Andrew, three gunmen who tried to rob a home were taken into custody, without the use of deadly force.

The High Command says it must be noted that had the Ski Mask thugs peacefully surrendered, they would’ve been arrested, taken into custody, and charges laid.

It says it’s unfortunate the gangsters chose to violently take on the security forces.

The High Command says the ‘Ski Mask’ gangsters were fired upon after they they exited a Toyota Corolla motorcar and opened gunfire at the security forces.

According to the Police High Command, one police officer hurt.

Dead are: Oswyn Jarret otherwise known as ‘Ski-Mask’, Dino Pryce otherwise known as ‘Buju’ and Marlon Samuels.

Andre Daley, otherwise known as ‘Pops’ and two men who’ve only been identified as ”Fargo’ an Shenkay” were also killed.

The High Command says four guns were seized.

In the meantime, the JCF says it’s confident that the leadership of the ‘Ski Mask’ Gang has been ‘significantly impacted’.

That’s according to Head of its Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay.

She says the gang has ‘terrorized residents of Barrett Town and surrounding environs.

Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay was speaking this morning on Cliff Hughes Online.

–30–