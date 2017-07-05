Police ‘Diligently Probing’ Denham Town Double Murder

The police have launched what they’re describing as a ‘diligent probe’ into the killing of two men and the injuring of a teenage boy in Denham Town, Kingston this morning.

Dead are 31-year-old Julio Daniels and 34-year-old Fabian Atkins.

The police say both men were killed by unknown assailants in their home on Francis Lane in the community.

A 14-year-old boy was injured.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that about 4:40 this morning, residents heard explosions in the community and called them.

The Police say they responded and the three persons were seen with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospital where Daniels and Atkins were pronounced dead.

The 14-year-old was admitted in stable condition.

