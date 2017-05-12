Police Dismiss Reports of Friday Shooting on Maxfield Ave

The police are this afternoon dismissing claims there’s been heavy gunfire today in the Maxfield Avenue area of lower St. Andrew.

A Whatsapp message — which is being widely circulated — warns people to avoid the area. But the police say there’s no truth to the claims.

There have also been messages being circulated on social media, advising people to avoid Denham Town, in West Kingston because of gunfire.

The WhatsApp message began circulating amid reports of tensions in the Kingston Western and St. Andrew South Police Divisions.

the message claims there’s been ‘uncontrollable’ shooting in Maxfield Avenue today. But Head of the St. Andrew South Police, Superintendent Arthur Brown, says that’s not true.

But he’s admitting there’s an ongoing gang war in the area which he says the police are ‘managing’.

At least three people have been killed in the area since Sunday, according to the police.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high in the West Kingston community of Denham Town. Nationwide News visited the community this afternoon.

Residents were largely tight-lipped about the recent flare up of violence. The streets were mostly empty. Most of the residents we saw appeared to be taking children home from school. Some local businesses were open but there were very few patrons.

One street vendor told our news centre that tensions were still high in the community following multiple shootings in recent days.

Some residents said they didn’t know the reason behind what they say is the increase in deadly shootings.

One woman called the rising tensions a ‘community war’. But she refused to answer any further questions from our news centre.

One man claimed people from the neighbouring Tivoli Gardens community were trying to, “kill we off”.

No one else would speak with our news centre despite repeated attempts to have them do so. There’s a noticeable presence of police and soldiers in the community.

–30–