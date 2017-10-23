Search
Police Establish No Motives for Weekend St Mary Shootings

Oct 23, 2017Crime and Court0

Police say they are yet to establish a motive for the shooting of two persons in Top Bay, Annotto Bay in St. Mary on Saturday.

Police Reports are that about 7:00 p.m., a man was walking along the train line when he was attacked by a man who opened gunfire, hitting him.

Two men who came from the same direction of the first gunman then reportedly held up another man nearby.

Police report that there was a struggle, during which the victim hit one of his attackers with a chair, after which the other gunman shot him.

Both injured men were taken to hospital where they are being treated.

Investigations are ongoing.

