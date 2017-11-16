Police Federation Issues 14-Day Ultimatum for ZOSO Amendment

The Police Federation has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Government to amend sections of the Zones of Special Operations (ZOSO) Act.

In a letter dated November 9, to Justice Minister Delroy Chuck, the Federation says the Government must within two weeks take steps to remove the amendments to sections 5 and 70 of the Jamaica Constabulary Force Act created by ZOSO.

In a release, Federation Chairman Raymond Wilson says three months have elapsed since the new conditions were imposed on police officers and no changes have been made.

Mr Wilson says if the amendments are not made within the specified timeframe, an application will be made to the court to decide whether the constitutional rights of its members have been breached or are likely to be breached by the imposition of the new unilaterally modified contract of service.

He says the ZOSO Act dated July 2017, amends Section 5 of the Constabulary Force Act creating new punitive sanctions for officers who resign without notice in writing or permission from the Commissioner of Police.

Prior to the amendment, a Breach of section 5 attracted a fine of 20 dollars. The fine has increased to 250 thousand dollars.

Mr Wilson says amendments to section 70 subsection 3 of the Act is also a possible breach of its members’ constitutional rights for freedom of expression.

