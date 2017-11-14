Police Federation Lambastes Govt for Sticking to Wage Offer

The Jamaica Police Federation is blasting the government for maintaining its initial offer in the ongoing wage negotiations for the 2017/2019 period.

The government has offered rank and file members of the Constabulary a six per cent increase over the two-year period.

The Federation met for the third time with the Finance Ministry today.

Chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation, Sergeant Raymond Wilson says he’s disappointed with the results of today’s meeting.

He says the union sees the government’s offer as an act of gross disrespect.

He’s expressing doubt about the government’s intention to negotiate.

Sergeant Wilson says he’ll report to the members of the Federation and decide where to go from there.

