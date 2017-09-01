Police Find Slain Fashion Designer’s Car in Stony Hill

Police say they’ve found the car of popular video director and fashion designer, Dexter Pottinger.

Mr. Pottinger was found murdered in his St. Andrew home yesterday evening.

The JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) says the vehicle was found intact last evening in Stony Hill, St. Andrew.

Reports from the police are that about 5:20 yesterday afternoon, a relative went to visit Pottinger at his home at Yarico Place, Kingston 20.

This, after several failed attempts to contact him over several days.

The 34-year-old’s decomposing body was found with stabs wounds to the back.

The police were alerted, the scene was processed and the body taken to the morgue.

Meanwhile, Minister of Culture and Entertainment, Olivia Grange, is expressing deepest regrets about the death of Mr. Pottinger.

In a statement today, Miss Grange hailed Dexter as an exceptional artist whose designs were works of art.

She says he styled many of Jamaica’s popular entertainers and helped to set the style trend in dancehall.

