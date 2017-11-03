Police Going After Traffic Ticket Delinquents

Head of the JCF’s Traffic Division, Senior Superintendent Calvin Allen, says his unit will soon be going after motorists who’ve failed to pay outstanding fines under the recently concluded traffic ticket amnesty.

He says his unit will coordinate with Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) to see who’ve paid and who haven’t.

The Amnesty which ended on Tuesday started on August 2 this year. It allowed motorists with outstanding tickets to pay outstanding fines without penalty.

The TAJ collected just under $600-million during the Amnesty. It was announced by National Security Minister, Robert Montague, as a precursor to the rollout of the amended Road Traffic Act.

SSP Allen says his unit is eagerly awaiting the passage of that piece of legislation. He says a key provision is the increased requirement for obtaining a motorcycle license.

Yesterday Transport Minister, Mike Henry, said the new Road Traffic Act should be passed in the House of Representatives by the end of the year.

He was speaking at a breakfast function hosted by the Project Management Institute Jamaica Chapter (PMIJC), at The Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston.

–30–