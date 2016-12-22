Police Insist They’re On Top of Spanish Town Crime

Head of the Constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, is insisting the police are on top of the crime situation in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Police revealed last evening that the Tesha Miller faction of the Clansman Gang is plotting major violence in the area for the holidays.

Police had said they would be looking into similar reports in October following the circulation of voice notes warning of a bloody Christmas in Spanish Town.

However, Superintendent Lindsay says they have received more credible information.

Superintendent Lindsay says the gangs are now trying to create situations to disrupt their policing efforts.

However, she says the police have increased their presence in some of the known hotspots.

These include the bus park and town center, as well as March Pen Road and Top Bank.

