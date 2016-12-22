Search
Home Evening News Police Insist They’re On Top of Spanish Town Crime
spt-stephanie-lyndsay

Police Insist They’re On Top of Spanish Town Crime

Dec 22, 2016Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

Head of the Constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, is insisting the police are on top of the crime situation in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Police revealed last evening that the Tesha Miller faction of the Clansman Gang is plotting major violence in the area for the holidays.

Police had said they would be looking into similar reports in October following the circulation of voice notes warning of a bloody Christmas in Spanish Town.

However, Superintendent Lindsay says they have received more credible information.

Superintendent Lindsay says the gangs are now trying to create situations to disrupt their policing efforts.

However, she says the police have increased their presence in some of the known hotspots.

These include the bus park and town center, as well as March Pen Road and Top Bank.

–30–

Related articles

Spanish Town Police

Heightened Police Presence in St. Catherine North Amid Threat of Holiday Violence

Dec 22, 2016

police-boats

High Command Promises Security Overhaul After Marine Police Boat Theft

Dec 22, 2016

creditinfo

Credit Rating Boss Calls for Fair Interest Rates

Dec 22, 2016

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History