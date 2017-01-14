Police Intensify Search for Missing Hanover Woman

The Hanover Police are intensifying their search for a 32- year-old woman from Prospect in the parish who was kidnapped earlier this week.

She’s Tasha Gordon.

On Tuesday, protesters blocked sections of the Grange Hill main road in Hanover, following the fatal shooting of a man and Gordon’s alleged kidnapping.

The man killed was Gordon’s employer. Four days later, she hasn’t been found. The police are searching for her.

Head of the Hanover Police, Deputy Superintendent Artel Colley, says the search has expanded to the Orange Bay area of the parish.

The police are reportedly following strong leads. But DSP Colley would not say how close they are to finding Gordon.

Yesterday, some 100 Prospect residents assisted in the search for the missing woman, along with more than 15 police officers and two cadaver dogs.

