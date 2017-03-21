Search
Home Latest_MA Police Issue Warning About Purchasing of Mutton & Pork
Meat

Police Issue Warning About Purchasing of Mutton & Pork

Mar 21, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

The Praedial Larceny Prevention Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force is advising members of the public to be careful when purchasing meat.

The warning follows the theft of medicated animals which were later slaughtered and sold for meat in Westmoreland.

The animals include goats and pigs.

Deputy Superintendent Kevin Francis is the Head of the Constabulary’s Praedial Larceny Unit.

The Police are asking persons who may have had their animals stolen to contact them.



DSP Kevin Francis was speaking last evening with Nationwide News.

–30–

Previous PostCorned Beef Ban to Last at Least a Fortnight

Related articles

CIBCFIRSTCARIBBEAN LOGO_FC_2C_RGB_2013_09_05_10_45_46

CIBC Suspends Dormant Account Charges Immediately

Mar 21, 2017

bruce-golding-740

Former PM says Budget is Fiscally Sound; Disagrees with GCT on Health Insurance

Mar 21, 2017

Peter Phillips PNP Meeting

Phillips to be Affirmed as PNP President Sunday

Mar 21, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS