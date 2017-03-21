Police Issue Warning About Purchasing of Mutton & Pork

The Praedial Larceny Prevention Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force is advising members of the public to be careful when purchasing meat.

The warning follows the theft of medicated animals which were later slaughtered and sold for meat in Westmoreland.

The animals include goats and pigs.

Deputy Superintendent Kevin Francis is the Head of the Constabulary’s Praedial Larceny Unit.

The Police are asking persons who may have had their animals stolen to contact them.





DSP Kevin Francis was speaking last evening with Nationwide News.

