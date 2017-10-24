‘Police Lockups are Incubators for Human Rights Abuses’ – JFJ

Human Rights lobby group, Jamaicans For Justice, JFJ, is describing police lock-ups as incubators for the worst types of human right abuses, including killings and tortures.

Advocacy Manager at JFJ, Rodje Malcolm, made the claim in his submission to the Inter American Commission on Human Rights in Uruguay yesterday.

Mr. Malcolm told the Commission there’s no regulation for the conditions of police lockups in the country.

He says convicted criminals who’re held in correctional facilities have more protection than those who are detained in police lock-ups before trial.

Mr. Malcolm is also decrying the law which allows police officers to arrest persons without warrants. He says some members of the police force use this as a means of intimidation.

The human rights advocate says some officers use what he calls a ‘loophole’ in the law to detain persons beyond the time allowed.

