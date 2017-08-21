Police Maintaining 24hr Presence in Troubled East Kingston

The Police are insisting that they’ve been maintaining a ‘twenty-four-seven’ presence in several troubled communities in the East Kingston division.

That’s according to the Commanding Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Robert Walker.

He was responding to criticisms from some residents of Rockfort in East Kingston on Friday who complained that they were not seeing the police during the ongoing gang warfare.

He says the police have been carrying out constant patrols in the area.

Men armed with high-powered weapons have carried out a series of killings and reprisals over the past four months in warring sections of East Kingston

This has left residents living in fear.

DSP Walker says the police have arrested at least 18 people and seized several weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

DSP Walker is also admitting that the area is difficult to police because of the terrain.

–30–