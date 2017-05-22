Police Making Progress in Investigation of St James Double Murder

The St. James Police are following ‘strong leads’ into a double murder in Bow Piece Lane in Montego Hill, St. James last night.

Head of the St. James Police, Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth says a man and a woman were killed in the incident.

He says the man has since been identified but the police are withholding his identity at this time.

Senior Superintendent Nesbeth says there’s been some tension– related to gang violence– in the area recently.

He believes Linval Thompson also called Shabba –of Salt Spring in the parish– can assist the police with their investigation.

