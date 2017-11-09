Police Monitoring St Mary Communities Following Fatal Shootings

Police are keeping a close watch on two communities in St Mary as residents blocked the roads this morning in protest against the killing of a man allegedly by the police last night.

Ramanda Brown was killed at about 11:00 in Charles Town during an alleged confrontation with the police.

Commanding Officer for St. Mary, Superintendent Dudley Scott, says while the roads have been cleared the residents are still upset.

Superintendent Scott says the residents are disputing the police’s account of how Brown was killed.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Scott is appealing to persons who may have witnessed the incident to come forward with information.

And, the Independent Commission of Investigations, INDECOM is probing the fatal shooting in St. Mary last night.

INDECOM says reports from the police indicate there was a confrontation with the deceased who reportedly attacked a policeman with a knife.

The incident scene and the body of the deceased were processed by a team of investigators and forensic examiners from INDECOM.

