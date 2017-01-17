Police Not Involved in Moravian Sex Scandal Probe

Acting President of the Moravian Church in Jamaica, Phyllis Smith-Seymour, says they she doesn’t believe the police should be involved in their investigation into further allegations of sexual abuse by high-ranking members of the church.

The church has set up an independent commission to investigate allegations contained in an email from a woman who claims she was abused by two Ministers of the church when she was a teenager.

Reverend Smith Seymour says members of the Moravian church will not be involved in the investigation.

She says the commission will be focusing specifically on the allegations in the email.

It will also investigate other matters if they arise.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Smith Seymour says she would take up the mantle as the new President of the Moravian Church, if members decide to elect her at their next synod.

The Moravian Church in Jamaica has never had a female president.

However, she says she will not be putting herself forward for the position.

Phyllis Smith Seymour was speaking on Nationwide This Morning.

