Police Pressing Ahead with Tint Removal from PPVs

The Traffic Police have been given strict orders to remove tints from all public passenger vehicles, PPVs, starting today.

The move is in keeping with the government’s anti-crime measures announced last week.

This, as part of efforts to tackle an increase in abductions of women and children.

Taxis have allegedly been used in some of these incidents.

At a media briefing this afternoon, Head of the Traffic Police, Senior Superintendent Calvin Allen, said operators of PPVs have been warned of the anti-tint orders and how they’ll be punished if they fail to comply.

SSP Allen says no tint greater than a 30-percent grade will be allowed on motor vehicles.

He says the only tint permissible should be used in a visor on the front wind shield, measuring no more than six inches.

SSP Allen says there should be a clear view from all windows of buses except for the window at the seat behind that of the driver.

SSP Allen says a visor measuring nine inches will be allowed at the top of the front windshield.

He says the same principle applies for 15-seater buses, except that they’ll only be allowed a six inch visor on their front windshield.

SSP Allen is warning PPV operators that they’ll face prosecution if they fail to comply.

Senior Superintendent Calvin Allen, says non-compliant drivers face a ticketing fine of $2,000.

And the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services, TODSS, says it supports the removal of window tints from public passenger vehicles.

