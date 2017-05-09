Police Probe Double Murder in Rural St Catherine

Police are probing a double murder in Cheesefield, St. Catherine yesterday.

Dead are 16-year-old Octavia Leslie and 35-year-old Lerude Hartley. Octavia was a grade 10 student at Mushett High School, in Trelawny.

The Police say they were killed by unknown assailants.

Reports are that about 3:00 yesterday morning, both persons were on way their home from the wake for a relative when explosions were heard.

The Police were called and when they arrived, the teen and the man were found with several gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Mushett High Principal, Leighton Johnson, described Octavia as a ‘good student’. He says Octavia is the second student of his school to have been killed in a month. Another 16-year-old grade 10 student, Shanique Rose, was killed in early April.

